Premier League 2020-21 round-up: Tottenham takes the top spot, Chelsea, Man United win their clashes

DNA Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Mourinho's Spurs beat Guardiola's Manchester City to get on the top, while Chelsea, Man-United, Brighton win their respective games
Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester

Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester

 A round-up of the weekend's Premier League action as Jose Mourinho's Tottenhamtake top spot before Liverpool leapfrog Leicester with a 3-0 win.

