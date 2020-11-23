Antony Blinken likely to be nominated as Secretary of State under Biden administration
Read full article ANI23 November 2020, 3:20 am·3-min read Former US Deputy Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (File photo) Washington [US], November 23 (ANI): Antony J Blinken, one of President-elect Joe Biden’s closest foreign policy advisors, is expected to be nominated as Secretary of State in the incoming Biden administration, succeeding President Donald Trump’s top aide Micheal Pompeo. As the new Secretary of State, Blinken is likely to attempt to unite sceptical international partners into a renewed competition with China, according to people close to the process, reported New York Times. Blinken, 58, has been regarded as one of the leading candidates to run the State...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tony Blinken American government official
Biden expected to announce Tony Blinken as secretary of stateMr. Biden is expected to make the announcement on Tuesday.
CBS News
Biden Chooses Antony Blinken, Defender of Global Alliances, as Secretary of StateFormerly the State Department’s No. 2, Mr. Blinken is expected to re-establish the United States as a trusted ally ready to rejoin global agreements and court..
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:37Published
President-elect Joe Biden to announce first picks for Cabinet on TuesdayPresident-elect Joe Biden will announce several Cabinet picks on Tuesday, according to incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain. CBS News correspondent..
CBS News
Coronavirus infections surge as Thanksgiving approachesThe number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has surpassed 12 million and one of the busiest travel days of the year is fast approaching. Dr. Shereef Elnahal,..
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump Team Disavows Lawyer Who Peddled Conspiracy Theories on VotingPresident Trump’s campaign issued a striking repudiation of Sidney Powell, who had offered up widely derided conspiracy theories as she tried to aid the..
NYTimes.com
Georgia GOP shifts strategy to prioritize vote-by-mail ahead of runoff electionsIn a break with President Trump, some Georgia Republicans are now shifting their messaging with regard to mail-in ballots. Meanwhile, Democrats in the state are..
CBS News
Attorney heading up Trump campaign's Wisconsin recount effort is seeking to throw out his own voteJim Troupis, the attorney leading President Donald Trump's recount effort in Wisconsin, voted illegally according to his own legal argument.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources