AstraZeneca and Oxford University Say Their Vaccine Is ‘Highly Effective’
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The coronavirus vaccine candidate was up to 90 percent effective, said the drugmaker, the third this month to report promising results. Here’s the latest.
Related videos from verified sources
Oxford vaccine is up to 90% effective
A vaccine developed at Oxford University has shown to have 90% effectiveness in preventing coronavirus.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 03:19Published
How Long Will It Take To Vaccinate All Americans?
There are currently two COVID-19 vaccines promising results from their Phase 3 trials.
Moderna announced that its vaccine was 94.5% effective.
Pfizer/BioNTech announced that their vaccine was 95%..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35Published
