Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AstraZeneca and Oxford University Say Their Vaccine Is ‘Highly Effective’

NYTimes.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The coronavirus vaccine candidate was up to 90 percent effective, said the drugmaker, the third this month to report promising results. Here’s the latest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: British vaccine is at least 70.4% effective against Covid-19, data shows

British vaccine is at least 70.4% effective against Covid-19, data shows 01:00

 A coronavirus vaccine developed in the UK can prevent at least 70.4% of peoplefrom getting Covid-19, according to new data.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Oxford vaccine is up to 90% effective [Video]

Oxford vaccine is up to 90% effective

A vaccine developed at Oxford University has shown to have 90% effectiveness in preventing coronavirus.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:19Published
Matt Hancock gives details of coronavirus vaccine rollout [Video]

Matt Hancock gives details of coronavirus vaccine rollout

Health Secretary Matt Hancock discusses the roll-out of the new coronavirusvaccine, with the Oxford vaccine proving 70% effective.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
How Long Will It Take To Vaccinate All Americans? [Video]

How Long Will It Take To Vaccinate All Americans?

There are currently two COVID-19 vaccines promising results from their Phase 3 trials. Moderna announced that its vaccine was 94.5% effective. Pfizer/BioNTech announced that their vaccine was 95%..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine 'highly effective' prevention

 LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed that its COVID-19 vaccine with Oxford University was up to 90% effective in preventing...
SeattlePI.com

AstraZeneca, Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine Up to 90% Effective in Late-Stage Trials

 The Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca was found to be as much as 90% effective in preventing...
Upworthy

AstraZeneca and Oxford University announced a 3rd working COVID-19 vaccine, which they say is 70% effective

 The news follows recent announcements about vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, both of which showed greater effectiveness.
Business Insider