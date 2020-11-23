Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Election 2020 live updates: Trump legal team distances itself from lawyer Sidney Powell, Biden taps Blinken as secretary of state

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis distanced themselves from Trump team lawyer Sidney Powell. Joe Biden will tap Antony Blinken as secretary of state.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell

Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell 01:37

 President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump [Video]

Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump

Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
President Elect Joe Biden to announce picks [Video]

President Elect Joe Biden to announce picks

President Elect Joe Biden is expected to announce his cabinet picks. One of the people being Anthony Blinken for Secretary of State.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:20Published
Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source [Video]

Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source

Joe Biden will pick Antony Blinken as U.S. secretary of state, a person close to the president-elect's transition said on Sunday (November 22). Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Live Updates: Giuliani says Powell not part of Trump’s legal team after election fraud claims

 President Trump’s campaign on Sunday distanced itself from Sidney Powell, saying that the lawyer who has been alleging voter fraud in the November...
FOXNews.com