Bank of England warns long-term effects of no-deal Brexit worse than COVID

Sky News Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Bank of England warns long-term effects of no-deal Brexit worse than COVIDThe Bank of England governor has warned that a no-deal Brexit would end up causing deeper long-term damage to the UK economy than the COVID-19 pandemic.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Bank of England governor: No-deal Brexit likely to have longer-term effects than Covid-19

Bank of England governor: No-deal Brexit likely to have longer-term effects than Covid-19 00:55

 Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey speaks to the House of CommonsTreasury Committee about the financial and monetary forecasts for the UKeconomy in the wake of Covid-19 and the looming Brexit transition deadline.

Bailey: No-deal Brexit long-term economic hit likely to be worse than pandemic

 The long-term harm to the economy will likely be greater from a no-deal Brexit than from the Covid-19 crisis, the country’s top banker has said.
Belfast Telegraph

BoE Chief Urges Banks, Regulators To Help Businesses To Raise Investment

 Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said regulators and financial service firms must work together so businesses are able to get the finance they need to...
RTTNews