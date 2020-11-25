Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp as dark wizard Grindelwald in 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Warner Bros. announced that Mads Mikkelsen will replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise, a spinoff of 'Harry Potter.'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mads Mikkelsen Mads Mikkelsen Danish actor

Fantastic Beasts: Mads Mikkelson replaces Johnny Depp

 Depp, who played Gellert Grindelwald, left the franchise this month after losing a libel case.
BBC News
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Mads Mikkelsen in line to replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3' [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Mads Mikkelsen in line to replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

David Yates and Warner Bros. have started talks with Mads Mikkelsen to have him replace Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in 'Fantastic Beasts 3.'

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
'Emily in Paris' Renewed For Season 2, Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' & More Top Stories | [Video]

'Emily in Paris' Renewed For Season 2, Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' & More Top Stories |

Netflix has renewed 'Emily in Paris' for a second season, Warner Bros. is in early talks with Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise & Selena Gomez will portray mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in biopic.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:39Published

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp American actor, producer, and musician


Warner Bros. Warner Bros. American entertainment company

Roblox is hosting a Ready Player Two treasure hunt inside its own virtual universe

 To promote the sequel to Ready Player One — a book about a treasure hunt inside a virtual universe — author Ernest Cline has partnered with the hit kids game..
The Verge
'Wonder Woman 1984' To Release On Streaming [Video]

'Wonder Woman 1984' To Release On Streaming

The Coronavirus is surging throughout the US. In response, Warner Brothers is pushing "Wonder Woman 1984" to streaming. The film will begin streaming on HBO Max for a month starting December 25. That's the same day it hits theaters where they are open. Other studios may begin to embrace streaming for tentpole movies, including Marvel's "Black Widow." A source familiar with Disney's thinking said that "everything is in consideration" for Disney Plus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Related videos from verified sources

Mads Mikkelsen has dismissed Fantastic Beasts talk as 'rumour' [Video]

Mads Mikkelsen has dismissed Fantastic Beasts talk as 'rumour'

Mads Mikkelsen is "waiting for a phone call" about 'Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them 3' and insisted claims he will take over as Gellart Grindelwald from Johnny Depp are just "rumours".

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:07Published
Chaos Walking movie (2021) – Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Nick Jonas [Video]

Chaos Walking movie (2021) – Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Nick Jonas

Chaos Walking movie (2021) – Full Length movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:31Published
Jude Law Is Back On Set Of 'Fantastic Beasts 3' [Video]

Jude Law Is Back On Set Of 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Jude Law describes being back on set for the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" franchise under new safety guidelines, as "a wonderful sense of continuation and future and hope." Plus, the actor..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:48Published