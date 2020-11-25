Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp as dark wizard Grindelwald in 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise

'Wonder Woman 1984' To Release On Streaming



The Coronavirus is surging throughout the US. In response, Warner Brothers is pushing "Wonder Woman 1984" to streaming. The film will begin streaming on HBO Max for a month starting December 25. That's the same day it hits theaters where they are open. Other studios may begin to embrace streaming for tentpole movies, including Marvel's "Black Widow." A source familiar with Disney's thinking said that "everything is in consideration" for Disney Plus.

