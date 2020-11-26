Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr: Is this fight what boxing fans actually want to see?

BBC News Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
BBC Sport speaks to boxers, pundits and vloggers before Saturday's exhibition fight between retired former world champions 'Iron' Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: At 54, Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring

At 54, Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring 01:09

 Sports Pulse: Tyson is returning to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Roy Jones Jr. Roy Jones Jr. American boxer, rapper and actor

Mike Tyson returns to boxing at 54 on Saturday looking and sounding different

 Mike Tyson is set to fight Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match Saturday, his first fight in more than 15 years. "I could always use a buck."
USATODAY.com

Ne-Yo Tapped For National Anthem At Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Fight

 More celebrity firepower is being added for the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. fight -- with Ne-Yo being tapped to perform the National Anthem before the main event,..
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Mike Tyson American boxer

'I had too many emotional vampires' - Tyson says title came too young

 Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson says his rise to the top of boxing came too soon as he nears a return to the sport.
BBC News

BBC Sport BBC Sport sports division of the BBC

Premier League injuries: Why are so many players getting injuries this season?

 BBC Sport looks at what is behind the increased rate of injuries in the Premier League this season and which teams are suffering.
BBC News

England beat France: Shaunagh Brown says she could not handle every game being that close

 In her fourth BBC Sport column England prop Shaunagh Brown talks about enticing fans with exciting wins, messages of support from Olympians and how her family..
BBC News

Could a club from outside the ‘big six’ really win the Premier League?

 As Leicester City make their best ever start to a top-flight season, BBC Sport looks at whether there could again be a surprise Premier League winner.
BBC News

NBA Draft 2020: LaMelo, Edwards and Wiseman fighting for number one pick

 BBC Sport looks at the top contenders to be the number one pick in this year's NBA Draft
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mike Tyson returns to the ring [Video]

Mike Tyson returns to the ring

Mike Tyson is returning to the ring. Take a look at this pic of the boxing champ preparing for his match-up with Roy Jones Junior.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
Mike Tyson Ready to Rumble in Legends Only League Debut [Video]

Mike Tyson Ready to Rumble in Legends Only League Debut

Staples Center will be the site for Mike Tyson's return to the ring on November 28th as he hosts an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr as part of his new Legends Only League. Jim Hill caught up with Mike..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:55Published
Should the NFL consider a bubble system for the playoffs? [Video]

Should the NFL consider a bubble system for the playoffs?

USA Sports' Mackenzie Salmon breaks own the NFL's fight against COVID-19 with NFL writers Mike Jones and Jarrett Bell.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

GHMC polls: Saffron party putting up tough fight, stakes high in BJP bastions

 HYDERABAD: The BJP is giving a tough fight to TRS in divisions that fall in constituencies held by BJP MLAs. LB Nagar, Musheerabad, Uppal, Goshamahal,...
IndiaTimes

Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr: Is this fight what boxing fans actually want to see?

 BBC Sport speaks to boxers, pundits and vloggers before Saturday's exhibition fight between retired former world champions 'Iron' Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.
BBC News Also reported by •talkSPORT

Covid-19: Twelve key milestones in a year like no other

 From the first cases in central China to hopes of a vaccine a year later, here are a dozen key developments in the spread and subsequent fight against Covid-19.
IndiaTimes