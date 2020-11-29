Global  
 

Mike Tyson draws in his exhibition with Roy Jones Jr., while YouTube star Jake Paul knocks out former NBA player Nate Robinson

Mike Tyson stepped through the ropes in his signature black trunks and heard the opening bell in a boxing ring for the first time in 15...
 Mike Tyson says "I'm happy I'm not knocked out" after drawing with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles.

Boxing: YouTube star Jake Paul destroys Nate Robinson in 'vicious' knockout YouTube star Jake Paul has absolutely destroyed former NBA player Nate Robinson in a second round knockout on the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr undercard.Paul dropped...
Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson ‘the sort of fight where someone gets hurt because of the referee’, says Richie Woodhall as he tells NBA legend you can’t play boxing after knockout

 Thomas Taylor was on the end of strong criticism for his decision making in Jake Paul’s win against Nate Robinson. In the penultimate fight before Mike Tyson...
Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson fight start time, live stream, how to watch, PPV price, preview

 The celebrity matchup will serve as the co-main event for Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday night
