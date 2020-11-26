Global  
 

Champions League: Sloppy Liverpool beaten at home by Atalanta

Thursday, 26 November 2020
Champions League: Sloppy Liverpool beaten at home by AtalantaLIVERPOOL: admitted Liverpool could have no complaints after they wasted a chance to book their place in the last 16 as Atalanta earned a shock 2-0 win at Anfield on Wednesday. Klopp's side could have guaranteed qualification from Group D with a victory, but they produced a poor display that was deservedly punished by the impressive Italians. Two goals in four minutes from Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens in the second half gave Atalanta a memorable victory that ended Liverpool's 100-percent record in this year's tournament. Liverpool had thrashed Atalanta 5-0 in Italy at the start of the November to make it three wins from their first three group games. But for the...
