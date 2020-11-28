Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller makes history, becoming first woman to play in Power Five football game

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Sarah Fuller, a goalie for Vanderbilt soccer team, makes history with the football team, becoming the first woman to play in a Power Five game.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: USF offense erupts for 646 yards in 'War on I-4' shootout loss to UCF

USF offense erupts for 646 yards in 'War on I-4' shootout loss to UCF 01:50

 In a rivalry game that featured a combined 1,223 yards and 104 points, both series records, USF (1-8, 0-7 in AAC) produced the sixth-most yards in school history.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vanderbilt University Vanderbilt University Private research university in Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Sarah Fuller poised to make history as kicker in Vanderbilt football game

 Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller could make history Saturday as the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game. The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's women's soccer team,..
CBS News

Vanderbilt football considers women's soccer player at kicker against Missouri because of COVID-19

 Vanderbilt women's soccer player Sarah Fuller is practicing at kicker for the football team and could be an "option" against Missouri on Saturday.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arizona makes history electing first two Latina statewide candidate [Video]

Arizona makes history electing first two Latina statewide candidate

In January, the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) will seat Anna Tovar and incumbent Lea Marquez Peterson to the five-person board that regulates investor-owned utilities, railroads, pipelines, and..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:18Published
Pascagoula Panthers football team is South State bound [Video]

Pascagoula Panthers football team is South State bound

Over the past three weeks, the Pascagoula football team has seen just about everything. From wining the region 4 class 5A district championship by virtue of a four-way tiebreaker to winning a first..

Credit: WXXVPublished
First all-Black officiating crew makes NFL history [Video]

First all-Black officiating crew makes NFL history

Referee Jerome Boger leads the first ever all-Black officiating crew to take charge of an NFL Game.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller makes history as first woman to play in a Power Five college football game

 Fuller, the starting goalkeeper on the Commodores' soccer team, joined Vanderbilt football this week
CBS Sports Also reported by •CBS News

Vandy weighs using female soccer player to kick

 Vanderbilt football coach Derek Mason, who is search of a place-kicker, told a radio station that Commodores soccer player Sarah Fuller "is an option for us."
ESPN