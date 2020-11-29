Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Soccer player makes history as first woman to play in Power 5 college football game

Sky News Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Soccer player makes history as first woman to play in Power 5 college football gameA college senior in the US has made history as the first woman to ever play in a Power 5 football game.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Maradona best player in history of football, teammate says

Maradona best player in history of football, teammate says 01:46

 Diego Maradona’s former teammate has described the Argentina as “the very best in the history of football”. Osvaldo Ardiles, who played alongside Maradona in the national team, said he’d remember his friend for his “extraordinary love”. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Friday Football Frenzy: College hoops, football and more [Video]

Friday Football Frenzy: College hoops, football and more

Xavier takes down Toledo, OSU cancels its game against Illinois for COVID-19, UK faces Florida and Miami (Ohio) steps up to Akron. Plus, should fans be concerned about reports of a "toxic" Bengals..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 04:44Published
USF offense erupts for 646 yards in 'War on I-4' shootout loss to UCF [Video]

USF offense erupts for 646 yards in 'War on I-4' shootout loss to UCF

In a rivalry game that featured a combined 1,223 yards and 104 points, both series records, USF (1-8, 0-7 in AAC) produced the sixth-most yards in school history.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:50Published
Big Game Fans, Barred From Stands, Climb High to See Action [Video]

Big Game Fans, Barred From Stands, Climb High to See Action

It was a Big Game like none other. Stanford edged Cal Friday in an empty Memorial Stadium but some diehard fans found ways to get a glimpse of the action. Kenny Choi reports. (11-27-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Sarah Fuller poised to make history as kicker in Vanderbilt football game

 Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller could make history Saturday as the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game. The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt's women's soccer team,...
CBS News

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller makes history as first woman to play in Power 5 football game

 Fuller kicked off at the start of the second half of Saturday's game against Missouri as the crowd cheered.
Upworthy

Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in Power 5 college football game

Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in Power 5 college football game Vanderbilt Commodores soccer goalkeeper Sarah Fuller substituted as a kicker for the football team against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Her second-half...
FOX Sports