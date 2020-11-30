Global  
 

Australia demands apology from China over 'repugnant' slur on Twitter

WorldNews Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Australia demands apology from China over 'repugnant' slur on TwitterPrime Minister Scott Morrison has demanded China apologise for - and Twitter remove - a highly offensive tweet depicting an Australian soldier with a knife to the throat of a child. Morrison described the tweet as disgusting and utterly outrageous. Australia has protested to the Chinese embassy in Canberra, and a protest is also being made by Australia's embassy in Beijing. "The Chinese government should be totally ashamed of this post. It diminishes them in the world's eyes," Morrison told a virtual news conference from The Lodge, where he is still in isolation after his trip to Japan. "Australia is seeking an apology from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from the Chinese Government, for...
China hits back following Scott Morrison's call for an apology over 'deplorable' fake war crimes photo

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison unleashed on China's foreign ministry for releasing a graphic fake image depicting an Australian soldier slitting a child's throat.
 Tonight on SBS World News, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has unleashed on China's foreign ministry for releasing a graphic fake image and New Zealand workplace..
Australian PM demands apology from China over 'repugnant' doctored image

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has demanded an official apology from China for the posting of an "offensive" and "outrageous" fake image of an..
Scott Morrison says China should be 'ashamed' for sharing violent fake war crimes photo

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison has unleashed on China's foreign ministry for releasing a graphic fake image depicting an Australian soldier slitting a child's..
Kylie Moore-Gilbert touches down in Canberra

 The British-Australian academic disembarked from a plane at Canberra Airport on Friday afternoon, after being freed from an Iranian prison earlier this week.
'Seriously concerning': China imposes anti-dumping measures on Australian wine as trade tensions escalate

 China - Australia's biggest trade partner - has threatened economic retaliation since Canberra called for an inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic.
China imposes anti-dumping measures on Australian wine as trade tensions escalate

 China - Australia's biggest trade partner - has threatened economic retaliation since Canberra called for an inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic.
China slams apps ban; Xi asks PLA to be battle-ready

 Reacting to India's ban on 43 more Chinese Apps, Beijing on Wednesday said it firmly opposed New Delhi using national security as an excuse even as President Xi..
Tesla plans to produce electric car chargers in China, document shows

 BEIJING (Reuters) – Tesla Inc plans to start manufacturing electric vehicle (EV) chargers in China in 2021, according to a document submitted to the Shanghai..
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vows to deepen Beijing ties

 Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam has vowed to deepen ties with mainland China and pledged to rescue the city from "chaos", using an annual policy address..
