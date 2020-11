Australia demands apology from China over 'repugnant' slur on Twitter

Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has demanded China apologise for - and Twitter remove - a highly offensive tweet depicting an Australian soldier with a knife to the throat of a child. Morrison described the tweet as disgusting and utterly outrageous. Australia has protested to the Chinese embassy in Canberra , and a protest is also being made by Australia's embassy in Beijing . "The Chinese government should be totally ashamed of this post. It diminishes them in the world's eyes," Morrison told a virtual news conference from The Lodge, where he is still in isolation after his trip to Japan. "Australia is seeking an apology from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from the Chinese Government, for...