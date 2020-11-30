Global  
 

News24.com | 'Truly repugnant' - Australia demands apology from China after fake image posted on social media

News24 Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Australia's prime minister has said a fake image of an Australian soldier posted on a Chinese official's Twitter account was 'truly repugnant', and Canberra was demanding it be taken down amid deteriorating relations between the two countries.
