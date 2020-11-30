Australian PM demands apology from China over 'repugnant' doctored image
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has demanded an official apology from China for the posting of an "offensive" and "outrageous" fake image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child.Morrison...
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has demanded an official apology from China for the posting of an "offensive" and "outrageous" fake image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child.Morrison...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Scott Morrison Current Prime Minister of Australia
Scott Morrison says China should be 'ashamed' for sharing violent fake war crimes photoPrime Minister Scott Morrison has unleashed on China's foreign ministry for releasing a graphic fake image depicting an Australian soldier slitting a child's..
SBS
'The Chinese Government should be totally ashamed of this post'Prime Minister Scott Morrison has demanded the Chinese government delete a tweet which includes a falsified image of an Australian soldier threatening a child..
SBS
Northern Territory set to double quarantine capacity to bring home stranded AustraliansScott Morrison has defended the government's efforts to bring stranded Australians home, blaming hotel quarantine caps for the long list.
SBS
Academic freed by Iran thanks supporters
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:23Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources