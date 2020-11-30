Global  
 

Australian PM demands apology from China over 'repugnant' doctored image

New Zealand Herald Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Australian PM demands apology from China over 'repugnant' doctored imageAustralian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has demanded an official apology from China for the posting of an "offensive" and "outrageous" fake image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child.Morrison...
