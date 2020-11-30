Moderna asking U.S., European regulators to OK its virus shots
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection — ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.
