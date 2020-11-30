Moderna asking U.S., European regulators to OK its virus shots Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection — ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens. 👓 View full article

