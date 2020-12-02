Global  
 

UK authorizes emergency use of Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 2 December 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech have won permission for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, the world's first shot backed by rigorous science.
News video: Moderna to Submit COVID-19 Vaccine for FDA Regulatory Approval

Moderna to Submit COVID-19 Vaccine for FDA Regulatory Approval 01:03

 Moderna to Submit COVID-19 Vaccine for FDA Regulatory Approval. Moderna will submit its coronavirus vaccine on Nov. 30. It is the second drugmaker to ask the FDA for emergency use authorization. Pfizer and BioNTech submitted their vaccine on Nov. 20. AstraZeneca, a third drugmaker with a...

U.K. becomes 1st nation in West to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for use

 Government says Pfizer vaccine will be distributed from next week after drug regulating agency recommended emergency use authorization following "months of..
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Pfizer vaccine approved for UK use

 The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK, paving the way for..
New Zealand Herald

UK Covid Pfizer vaccine approved for use next week

 Immunisations can start soon for people in high priority groups.
BBC News

CDC panel says health care workers, nursing home residents should be first to get COVID-19 vaccine

 A CDC panel recommended on Tuesday that health care workers and nursing home residents should be first to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Those initial doses..
CBS News

Pfizer-BioNTech apply for EU authorization [Video]

Pfizer-BioNTech apply for EU authorization

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech have applied to the European drugs regulator for conditional authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine, following similar steps in the United States and Britain, the companies said on Tuesday. Ciara Lee reports.

Pfizer/BioNTech seek EU emergency approval for vaccine

 Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine could be rolled out in Europe this month, the companies said after they applied for EU emergency approval. The application..
WorldNews

Moderna to ask FDA for COVID-19 vaccine authorization

Moderna plans to file for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine today, after the final..
The Verge

