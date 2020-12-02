UK authorizes emergency use of Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer and BioNTech have won permission for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, the world's first shot backed by rigorous science.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation
U.K. becomes 1st nation in West to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for useGovernment says Pfizer vaccine will be distributed from next week after drug regulating agency recommended emergency use authorization following "months of..
CBS News
Covid 19 coronavirus: Pfizer vaccine approved for UK useThe Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK, paving the way for..
New Zealand Herald
UK Covid Pfizer vaccine approved for use next weekImmunisations can start soon for people in high priority groups.
BBC News
CDC panel says health care workers, nursing home residents should be first to get COVID-19 vaccineA CDC panel recommended on Tuesday that health care workers and nursing home residents should be first to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Those initial doses..
CBS News
BioNTech German biotechnology company
Pfizer-BioNTech apply for EU authorization
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:20Published
Pfizer/BioNTech seek EU emergency approval for vaccinePfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine could be rolled out in Europe this month, the companies said after they applied for EU emergency approval. The application..
WorldNews
Moderna to ask FDA for COVID-19 vaccine authorizationPhoto by Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Moderna plans to file for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine today, after the final..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources