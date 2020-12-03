Global  
 

Former presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush say they'd take COVID vaccine on camera to prove safety

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
"I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science," Obama said on SiriusXM.
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Former Presidents Pledge To Take Vaccine

Former Presidents Pledge To Take Vaccine 01:58

 Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton all said they would take a coronavirus vaccine.

