Anthony Davis finalizing five-year, $190 million max deal with Lakers, agent says

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
One day after LeBron James signed up to be in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform through the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis is set to do so for even longer.
