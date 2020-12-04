Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Denmark to end oil, gas extraction in North Sea

Telegraph.co.uk Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Denmark makes ‘landmark decision’ to stop pumping oil and gas in North Sea

 Denmark has decided to end all oil and gas offshore activities in the North Sea by 2050 and has cancelled its latest licensing round, saying the country is...
Belfast Telegraph