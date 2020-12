Watch: Shikara capsizes during BJP rally amid DDC polls in J&K, people rescued



A shikara, carrying BJP workers and mediapersons, capsized in the Dal Lake on Sunday during campaign for the ongoing District Development Council elections, officials said here. The shikara capsized.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:44 Published 3 days ago

Voting begins for 4th phase of DDC elections in J and K



Voting for the 4th phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections started in Jammu and Kashmir on December 07. Voters reached their respective polling stations to cast their votes in Rajouri. A.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:15 Published 1 week ago