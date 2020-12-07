Brexit: Boris Johnson expected to travel to Brussels
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to head to Brussels for further talks after a lengthy phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The pair said significant differences remained.
