Brexit: Boris Johnson expected to travel to Brussels

Deutsche Welle Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to head to Brussels for further talks after a lengthy phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The pair said significant differences remained.
 The year since Boris Johnson’s election success has seen Brexit, a baby and abrush with death from coronavirus. But the challenges still lying ahead of thePrime Minister suggest his job is not going to get any easier.

