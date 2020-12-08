|
Joe Biden picks Lloyd Austin as defense secretary
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Joe Biden has officially named Lloyd Austin as his pick for defense secretary in his incoming cabinet. If confirmed, Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
Biden chooses former general for defense secretary 01:23
President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired General Lloyd Austin to be his defense secretary, a person familiar with the decision said on Monday. Bryan Wood reports.
