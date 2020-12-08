Global  
 

Joe Biden picks Lloyd Austin as defense secretary

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Joe Biden has officially named Lloyd Austin as his pick for defense secretary in his incoming cabinet. If confirmed, Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon.
