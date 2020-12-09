Global  
 

Champions League: PSG, Basaksehir players walk off over racist abuse

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The match was abandoned after players from the Turkish side claimed that the fourth official used a racial slur against their assistant coach. It is scheduled to restart with a replacement official on Wednesday.
 Still photographs showing Istanbul Basaksehir players leaving the pitch during the Champions League match away to Paris St Germain after one of the team's assistant coaches is sent off.

