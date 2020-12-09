Champions League: PSG, Basaksehir players walk off over racist abuse
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The match was abandoned after players from the Turkish side claimed that the fourth official used a racial slur against their assistant coach. It is scheduled to restart with a replacement official on Wednesday.
