CL: PSG, Basaksehir players stage walk-out over racist remark
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir staged an unprecedented joint walk-out over alleged racism by a Champions League match official on Tuesday, prompting UEFA to suspend the game and launch an investigation.
Both teams left the pitch after a lengthy touchline row which erupted when the Romanian fourth official, Sebastian Coltescu,...
Kick it Out Chair Sanjay Bhandari says it is encouraging that both PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir players felt empowered to walk off following the alleged racist remark from a match official during their UEFA Champions League match.
Basaksehir coach and players said fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania had used a racial slur against Webo, who is from Cameroon, before he was sent off. Players from both teams walked off the..