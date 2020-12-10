Global  
 

CL: PSG, Basaksehir players stage walk-out over racist remark

Mid-Day Thursday, 10 December 2020
PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir staged an unprecedented joint walk-out over alleged racism by a Champions League match official on Tuesday, prompting UEFA to suspend the game and launch an investigation.

Both teams left the pitch after a lengthy touchline row which erupted when the Romanian fourth official, Sebastian Coltescu,...
 Kick it Out Chair Sanjay Bhandari says it is encouraging that both PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir players felt empowered to walk off following the alleged racist remark from a match official during their UEFA Champions League match.

Thomas Tuchel and Okan Buruk praise their players for their solidarity against racism after PSG complete a 5-1 win against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

Basaksehir coach and players said fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania had used a racial slur against Webo, who is from Cameroon, before he was sent off. Players from both teams walked off the..

Istanbul Basaksehir and Paris St Germain players walk off the pitch during a Champions League soccer game after the Turkish club accused a match official of racism.

