PSG v Istanbul Basaksehir live stream: Champions League game to be restarted in 14th minute with new fourth official after Demba Ba and other players walked off

talkSPORT Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Paris St-Germain’s Champions League group game against Istanbul Basaksehir will be completed today after it was abandoned due to a ‘racist’ incident involving a match official. It has been claimed that fourth official Sebastian Coltescu used a racist term to single out assistant coach Pierre Webo who was red carded. Following the first-half incident, Istanbul […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Kick It Out: Players did the right thing

Kick It Out: Players did the right thing 00:51

 Kick it Out Chair Sanjay Bhandari says it is encouraging that both PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir players felt empowered to walk off following the alleged racist remark from a match official during their UEFA Champions League match.

