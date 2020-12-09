PSG v Istanbul Basaksehir live stream: Champions League game to be restarted in 14th minute with new fourth official after Demba Ba and other players walked off
Paris St-Germain’s Champions League group game against Istanbul Basaksehir will be completed today after it was abandoned due to a ‘racist’ incident involving a match official. It has been claimed that fourth official Sebastian Coltescu used a racist term to single out assistant coach Pierre Webo who was red carded. Following the first-half incident, Istanbul […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources