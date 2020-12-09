Liverpool legend John Barnes defends Romanian official who sparked walkout in Champions League encounter between PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Liverpool legend John Barnes has defended the fourth official who allegedly used racist language to identify Istanbul Basaksehir’s assistant coach. UEFA has announced the appointment of an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to look into the events of the Group H encounter, which was abandoned after 13 minutes when both sets of players walked off the pitch […]
