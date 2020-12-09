Global  
 

Liverpool legend John Barnes defends Romanian official who sparked walkout in Champions League encounter between PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir

talkSPORT Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Liverpool legend John Barnes has defended the fourth official who allegedly used racist language to identify Istanbul Basaksehir’s assistant coach. UEFA has announced the appointment of an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to look into the events of the Group H encounter, which was abandoned after 13 minutes when both sets of players walked off the pitch […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Kick It Out: Players did the right thing

Kick It Out: Players did the right thing 00:51

 Kick it Out Chair Sanjay Bhandari says it is encouraging that both PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir players felt empowered to walk off following the alleged racist remark from a match official during their UEFA Champions League match.

