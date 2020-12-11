Global  
 

Biden and Harris named Time's Person of the Year

WorldNews Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Biden and Harris named Time's Person of the YearUS President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have been chosen as Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2020. "The Biden-Harris ticket represents something historic," Time tweeted. The Democratic pair beat three other finalists: frontline healthcare...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the Time 'Person of the Year' 2020 | Oneindia News

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the Time 'Person of the Year' 2020 | Oneindia News 01:04

 US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been chosen as Time magazine's 2020 Person of the Year. The Democratic pair were chosen ahead of three other finalists: frontline health care workers and Anthony Fauci, the racial justice movement, and President Donald Trump who...

Time Person of the Year 2020: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

 Time magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as their Person of the Year for 2020.Edward Felsenthal, Time's editor in..
Time magazine names President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as Person of the Year

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the president-elect and vice president-elect, were named Time magazine's Person of the Year.
States slam 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn election [Video]

States slam 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn election

Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to overturn the results of the November election in those states, saying the case has no factual or legal grounds and offers "bogus" claims. This report produced by Chris Dignam with analysis from Jan Wolfe.

In leaked audio, Joe Biden says 'defund the police' was used to 'beat the living hell' out of Democrats

 Some Democrats have pointed to the "defund the police" slogan as responsible for losses in down-ballot races.
Florida Democrats urge stronger virus protections despite November losses [Video]

Florida Democrats urge stronger virus protections despite November losses

Florida Democrats are pushing back on Gov. Ron DeSantis for continuing to oppose stronger COVID-19 protections.

Student Loan Cancellation Sets Up Clash Between Biden and the Left

 Democratic leaders are pressing the president-elect to cancel $50,000 in debt per student borrower by fast executive action, but he wants Congress to pass more..
