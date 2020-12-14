Oil tanker hit by 'external source' in Saudi Arabia
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Shipping company Hafnia said that an "external source" caused an explosion and fire on one of its tankers, the BW Rhine, while it was discharging at Jeddah port in Saudi Arabia. It reported hull damage but no injuries.
