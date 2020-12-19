Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Explained: How the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine stacks up against Pfizer's

DNA Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The vaccines appear to be similarly effective. Pfizer's vaccine was around 95% effective while Moderna's vaccine was around 94% effective.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: What you need to know about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

What you need to know about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines 03:06

 The Moderna coronavirus vaccine was recommended for emergency authorization by an FDA panel, following the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine last week. CNN’s Brian Todd reports on how the two vaccines are different, and why experts say that shouldn’t matter.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona [Video]

Distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona

Arizona received only about 60% of the expected amount of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for the week of December 20, according to The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), and is expecting Moderna..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:12Published
In-Depth: Allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

In-Depth: Allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine

As Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine rolls out to healthcare workers, at least four have had severe allergic reactions after getting the shot.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:10Published
Participant shares experience with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial [Video]

Participant shares experience with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial

A vaccine trial participant is sharing his experience so the public will feel confident in the process.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:21Published

Related news from verified sources

One chart shows how effective Moderna's vaccine is at preventing people from getting COVID-19

 Moderna's vaccine appears to perform near just as well as Pfizer's at preventing COVID-19 infections, with some protection after 14 days.
Business Insider Also reported by •UpworthyThe VergeCBS News

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine described as highly effective by FDA scientists

 Moderna Inc’s (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine has been declared safe and highly effective by scientists at the US Food and Drug Administration. The...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •UpworthyThe VergeHNGNNPR

Health care workers wait for Pfizer vaccine as FDA advisory panel recommends Moderna vaccine for distribution

 Health care workers across the country are waiting for their hospital to receive the first round of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine as COVID-19 surges. Meanwhile,...
CBS News Also reported by •UpworthyMediaiteazcentral.com