Flynn suggests Trump deploy the military in 'swing states' to 'rerun' the election, soft-pedals martial law

WorldNews Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Flynn suggests Trump deploy the military in 'swing states' to 'rerun' the election, soft-pedals martial lawFormer National Security Adviser Michael Flynn tiptoed once again toward urging President Trump to declare martial law to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory, citing discredited voter fraud claims. Trump "could immediately, on his order, seize every single one of these voting machines," Flynn told Newsmax host Greg Kelly Thursday night. "He could order the, within the swing states, if he wanted to, he could take military capabilities,...
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: 'Appalling': Bolton reacts to Flynn's pitch for martial law

'Appalling': Bolton reacts to Flynn's pitch for martial law 01:40

 Former national security adviser John Bolton weighs in on news of a heated Oval Office meeting involving aides to President Trump, lawyer Sidney Powell and her client, former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The gathering reportedly devolved into screaming matches over Powell and Flynn’s...

