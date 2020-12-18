Flynn suggests Trump deploy the military in 'swing states' to 'rerun' the election, soft-pedals martial law
Friday, 18 December 2020 () Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn tiptoed once again toward urging President Trump to declare martial law to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory, citing discredited voter fraud claims. Trump "could immediately, on his order, seize every single one of these voting machines," Flynn told Newsmax host Greg Kelly Thursday night. "He could order the, within the swing states, if he wanted to, he could take military capabilities,...
