Trump Pardons 15, Including Republican Allies

VOA News Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Not on the list were members of Trump's own family, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and the president himself
 President Donald Trump announced a wave of lame duck pardons, including two for men who pleaded guilty in Robert Mueller’s investigation, as well as ones for Republican allies who once served in Congress and military contractors involved in a deadly shooting of Iraqi civilians. CNN’s Evan Perez...

