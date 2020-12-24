Global  
 

Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort along with Charles Kushner, other allies

USATODAY.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Trump's pardon of Paul Manafort once again highlighted the long shadow cast on the White House by the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.
News video: President Trump Pardons Former Campaign Aide George Papadopoulos

President Trump Pardons Former Campaign Aide George Papadopoulos 00:15

 Papadopoulos, a Chicago native, pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI about contacts he had with Russian agents while he was on the Trump campaign's payroll.

Trump pardons former advisers Manafort and Stone

 Trump pardons former campaign manager Paul Manafort, ex-adviser Roger Stone and the father of Trump's son-in-law.
BBC News

Trump Gives Clemency to More Allies, Including Manafort, Stone and Charles Kushner

 It was the second wave of pardons and commutations by the president in two days, showing his willingness to use his power aggressively on behalf of loyalists.
NYTimes.com

Defying Congress, Trump vetoes defense bill [Video]

Defying Congress, Trump vetoes defense bill

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has vetoed the $740-billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal 2021 – setting up what could be the first veto override of his presidency. Gavino Garay reports.

Trump departs WH after he vetoes defense bill

 President Donald Trump and First lady Melania departed the White House South Lawn on Wednesday after Trump vetoed the annual defense policy bill, following..
USATODAY.com

Trump threatens to reject stimulus deal and issues controversial pardons

 President Trump is demanding Congress renegotiate its $900 billion stimulus package to include $2,000 checks for Americans. He also announced pardons for several..
CBS News

White House virus coordinator Deborah Birx says she will retire

 WASHINGTON — Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, said Tuesday that she plans to retire but that she is willing to help..
WorldNews

Moroccans and Israelis forging new ties

 RABAT, Morocco - Israeli envoys arrived in Morocco on Tuesday to meet its king and hammer out an upgrade of ties that was forged by the White House in a parting..
WorldNews

