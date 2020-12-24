Global  
 

Brexit Deal Is a Pretty Good One for the E.U.

NYTimes.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
The Brexit pact preserves crucial E.U. principles like the single market, and lets the bloc look ahead to its future without Britain.
 Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs.

