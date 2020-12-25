Global  
 

Queen Elizabeth's Christmas message focuses on hope at close of pandemic-stricken year

CBC.ca Friday, 25 December 2020
Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas message looks back on a year in which the coronavirus pandemic cast a pall over the world but brought out the “indomitable” spirit of those who rose to the challenges.
 The Queen has delivered her 2020 Christmas message in a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic.

