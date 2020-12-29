Global  
 

Bangladesh moves second group of Rohingya refugees to remote island

CBC.ca Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Bangladesh started moving a second group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, despite opposition from rights groups worried about the new site's vulnerability to floods.
