Bangladesh moves second group of Rohingya refugees to remote island
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Bangladesh started moving a second group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, despite opposition from rights groups worried about the new site's vulnerability to floods.
Bangladesh started moving a second group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, despite opposition from rights groups worried about the new site's vulnerability to floods.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources