Boeing 737 Max flies 1st commercial flight in U.S. since fatal crashes

CBC.ca Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
American Airlines flew a Boeing 737 Max with paying passengers from Miami to New York on Tuesday, the plane's first commercial flight in U.S. skies since 2019 when it was grounded after two deadly crashes.
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Boeing's 737 Max returns to commercial service

Boeing's 737 Max returns to commercial service 02:38

 Boeing 737 Max has returned to passenger service in the US for the first time since two fatal crashes grounded the jet in March 2019. Brian Sumers, editor-at-large for Skift, on winning over public trust.

