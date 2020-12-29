Boeing 737 Max flies 1st commercial flight in U.S. since fatal crashes

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boeing 737 Max Planes Are Cleared by FAA to Resume Flights



Boeing 737 Max Planes , Are Cleared by FAA to Resume Flights. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cleared the Boeing 737 Max for take-off on Wednesday. The design and certification of this.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published on November 18, 2020 737 MAX brand faces uncertain future at Boeing



Boeing is set to win approval for its grounded 737 MAX this week, but some airlines have begun to soft-pedal references to the aircraft's tainted name following two fatal crashes that killed 346.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38 Published on November 16, 2020 Boeing's 737 MAX faces uncertain future



Boeing is set to win approval for its grounded 737 MAX this week, but some airlines have begun to soft-pedal references to the aircraft's tainted name following two fatal crashes that killed 346.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38 Published on November 16, 2020