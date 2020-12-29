Boeing 737 Max flies 1st commercial flight in U.S. since fatal crashes
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () American Airlines flew a Boeing 737 Max with paying passengers from Miami to New York on Tuesday, the plane's first commercial flight in U.S. skies since 2019 when it was grounded after two deadly crashes.
Boeing 737 Max has returned to passenger service in the US for the first time since two fatal crashes grounded the jet in March 2019. Brian Sumers, editor-at-large for Skift, on winning over public trust.