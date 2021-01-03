Assailants defaced their homes with spray paint and left a pig’s head at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s driveway.Full Article
McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2,000 relief bill fails
Washington Post 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
AP Top Stories January 2 P
USATODAY.com
Here's the latest for Friday, January 2: Cruz leads 11 GOP senators challenging Biden win; McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after..
-
Homes of Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi are reported vandalized
Denver Post
-
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi homes vandalized after $2K stimulus relief fails
Upworthy
-
Homes of McConnell, Pelosi vandalized after $2,000 relief fails
Upworthy
-
Sen. Mitch McConnell, Rep. Nancy Pelosi homes vandalized after $2,000 relief fails
Upworthy
You might like
More coverage
Hope Fades For $2K COVID Relief Checks
Newsy
Watch VideoHope is fading for $2,000 COVID relief checks has dimmed on Capitol Hill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell again..