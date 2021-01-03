Southampton vs. Liverpool: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

With Manchester United breathing down their necks Liverpool will travel to the south coast looking to stamp their authority on a title race that is shaping up to be a close fought affair. Three teams are a further four points back of the leaders, who have endured wobbles of late when they've taken to the road. Indeed Southampton themselves could move into that chasing pack four points off the leaders if they win at home to Liverpool though to do so they will need to snap a six game losing streak against the champions where they have scored only twice and conceded 17 times. Here is how you can watch the game and all you need to know:Viewing information Date: Monday, Jan. 4Time: 3pm...