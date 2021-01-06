Bond girl Tanya Roberts, 65, confirmed to have died on Monday

Tanya Roberts, the actress who played Stacey Sutton in Bond movie A View to a Kill, has died. She was 65. Roberts was admitted to hospital in Los Angeles in late December following a fall, and was initially reported to have died over the new year weekend following a statement from her publicist Mike Pingel, which was later retracted. However, Pingel has now confirmed that the star died on Monday evening from a urinary tract...

