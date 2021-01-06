Tanya Roberts, the actress who played Stacey Sutton in Bond movie A View to a Kill, has died. She was 65. Roberts was admitted to hospital in Los Angeles in late December following a fall, and was initially reported to have died over the new year weekend following a statement from her publicist Mike Pingel, which was later retracted. However, Pingel has now confirmed that the star died on Monday evening from a urinary tract...Full Article
Bond girl Tanya Roberts, 65, confirmed to have died on Monday
WorldNews 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tanya Roberts passed away from a urinary tract infection
Bang Media International Limited
Former Bond girl Tanya Roberts died from a urinary tract infection, according to her publicist Mike Pingel.
You might like
More coverage
Tanya Roberts, Former Bond Girl, Dead at 65
Wibbitz Top Stories
Tanya Roberts,
Former Bond Girl, Dead at 65.
The actress was pronounced dead on
Monday night at L.A.’s..
-
Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and 'Sheena' star, dead at 65
Japan Today
-
Tanya Roberts Passes Away, a Day After Premature Death Announcement
AceShowbiz
-
Tanya Roberts, Bond girl actor, dead at 65
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Former Bond girl Tanya Roberts dies aged 65
Belfast Telegraph