Covid lockdowns may be needed for TWO MORE winters, warns infectious disease expert

RESTRICTIONS in place to tackle the coronavirus may be needed for two more winters, an expert has warned. England has been plunged into a third national lockdown in order to curb a rise in Covid-19 infections. Graham Medley, professor of infectious disease modelling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and a member of Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) this morning said we would be in this situation for "the long haul". His comments come after Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said the virus "wasn't going away". Addressing the nation last night alongside Prime...