RESTRICTIONS in place to tackle the coronavirus may be needed for two more winters, an expert has warned. England has been plunged into a third national lockdown in order to curb a rise in Covid-19 infections. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates 7 Graham Medley, professor of infectious disease modelling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and a member of Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) this morning said we would be in this situation for "the long haul". His comments come after Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said the virus "wasn't going away". Addressing the nation last night alongside Prime...Full Article
Covid lockdowns may be needed for TWO MORE winters, warns infectious disease expert
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The expected holiday COVID-19 spike is here
WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
The expected holiday COVID-19 spike is here
You might like
More coverage
U.S. coronavirus deaths cross 300K as help arrives
Reuters - Politics
[NFA] The death toll from COVID-19 crossed 300,000 since the start of the outbreak in the United States on Monday, as help began to..
Sunrise
WCBI
Birx warns against COVID ‘myths’ amid third wave
Reuters - Politics