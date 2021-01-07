An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for outgoing President Donald Trump in connection with the killing of an Iranian general and a powerful Iraqi militia leader last year, Iraq's judiciary said. The warrant was issued by a judge in Baghdad's investigative court tasked with probing the Washington-directed drone strike that killed Gen....Full Article
Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Soleimani Killing
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Iraq issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing
Japan Today
An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for outgoing President Donald Trump in connection with the killing of an Iranian general and..
-
Iran warns Trump of 'revenge', Iraq issues arrest warrant for president in Soleimani killing
FOXNews.com
-
Iraq issues arrest warrant for Trump over drone strike assassination
CBS News
-
Iraq court issues arrest warrant against Trump for murder
Upworthy
-
Iraq Issues an Arrest Warrant for President Trump
Upworthy