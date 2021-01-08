Deutsche Bank to pay $130 million to avoid bribery charge

Deutsche Bank to pay $130 million to avoid bribery charge

WorldNews

Published

NEW YORK (AP) — Deutsche Bank agreed Friday to pay fines and penalties of about $130 million to avoid a criminal prosecution on charges it participated in a foreign bribery scheme to win business in Saudi Arabia. Lawyers for the bank, which has longstanding ties to President Donald Trump, waived its right to face an indictment on conspiracy charges during a teleconference with a federal judge in New York City. According to court papers, Deutsche Bank...

Full Article