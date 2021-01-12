Bill Belichick: NFL coach turns down Presidential Medal of Freedom
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick turns down Donald trump's offer, citing the Capitol riots.Full Article
Bill Belichick, the coach of the New England Patriots, has announced that he has turned down President Trump‘s plan to present..
'The tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award'