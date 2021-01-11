Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf has resigned, becoming the third cabinet member to leave the Trump administration since the assault on the Capitol. In a letter to the department, Mr Wolf said he was resigning due to the “ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding...Full Article
Chad Wolf: Acting head of homeland security resigns
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Acting U.S. homeland security chief resigns
Reuters - Politics
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told his staff on Monday he was stepping down, a senior administration official told..
-
News24.com | Biden inauguration: worries as Homeland Security chief quits
News24
-
Acting US Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf has resigned ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
SBS
-
Acting US Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf has resigned
SBS
-
Acting US homeland security secretary Chad Wolf stepping down as inauguration approaches
Telegraph.co.uk
You might like
More coverage
'I'm sure it didn't sit well with President': Borger on Chad Wolf's reaction to riots
Bleacher Report AOL
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf is resigning, he said in a letter to the department that was obtained by CNN...