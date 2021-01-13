Boris Johnson 'WILL trial 24/7 Covid vaccinations' as Matt Hancock admits GPs in parts of ...

Ministers will trial round-the-clock Covid vaccinations after bowing to immense pressure to adopt the 24/7 roll-out, according to reports. A senior Government source claimed this morning that Number 10 is considering a 'pilot where vaccinations are offered for longer hours' to gauge whether there is enough demand to keep jab hubs open through the night. It marks another U-turn for the Government after Boris Johnson claimed earlier this week there was 'no clamour' for appointments after 8pm. The tone deaf comments were met with fury by elderly Brits and critical workers who said they would happily come day or night to speed up the rollout. But there will be serious doubts...