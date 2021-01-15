Wood stars as Rockets thump Spurs, 109-105

Los Angeles—The Houston Rockets put this week’s franchise-altering trade in the rear view mirror on Thursday night as they kicked off their post-James Harden era with a gutsy comeback NBA win over the San Antonio Spurs. Christian Wood of the Houston Rockets is shown after dunking against the San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. AFP Journeyman Christian Wood scored a team high 27 points and had 15 rebounds for the Rockets in a 109-105 win over the Spurs a day...