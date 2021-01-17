Kamala Harris will be sworn in Wednesday as the next vice president of the United States by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, according to a Harris aide. Harris will make history as the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president, and she will be sworn in by the first Hispanic and third female justice in US Supreme Court history. Sotomayor was nominated by President Barack Obama to the high court and has served since 2009. The vice president-elect will take her oath of office using two Bibles; one that previously belong to a former...Full Article
Kamala Harris to be sworn in as vice president by Justice Sonia Sotomayor
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Harris Will Leave Senate Seat Monday, Set To Return As Tie-Breaking Vice President
NPR
The vice president-elect will be sworn in on Wednesday by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, both women of color who broke barriers. As vice..
-
Harris to Be Sworn In by Justice Sotomayor at Inauguration
VOA News
-
Newsmax Called It: Justice Sotomayor to Swear in Harris as VP
Newsmax
-
Harris to be sworn in by Justice Sotomayor at inauguration
Upworthy
-
Kamala Harris, the first female, Black, and Asian American vice president-elect, will be sworn in by Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina Supreme Court justice
Business Insider
You might like
More coverage
Placing Cuba On List Of State Sponsors Of Terrorism Discredits US Foreign Policy – OpEd
Eurasia Review
By Arturo López-Levy*
Unfortunately, the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters, encouraged by the Inciter-in-Chief,..
-
Kamala Harris to be sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor
Upworthy
-
Sonia Sotomayor will swear in Kamala Harris on Inauguration Day.
NYTimes.com
-
Vice President-elect Harris will be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor
FOXNews.com
-
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to swear in Kamala Harris as vice president
USATODAY.com