Kamala Harris to be sworn in as vice president by Justice Sonia Sotomayor

Kamala Harris will be sworn in Wednesday as the next vice president of the United States by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, according to a Harris aide. Harris will make history as the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president, and she will be sworn in by the first Hispanic and third female justice in US Supreme Court history. Sotomayor was nominated by President Barack Obama to the high court and has served since 2009. The vice president-elect will take her oath of office using two Bibles; one that previously belong to a former...