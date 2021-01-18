Britain’s vaccine rollout is limited by a “lumpy” manufacturing process with production changes by Pfizer and a delay by AstraZeneca that could lead to brief supply disruption, Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday. The United Kingdom, which has the world’s fifth worst official COVID-19 death toll, is racing to be among the first major countries to vaccinate its population - seen as the best way to exit the pandemic and get the economy going again. The United Kingdom has vaccinated 3,857,266 people with a first dose and 449,736 with a second dose. On...Full Article
Vaccine manufacturing is lumpy, supply not as good as hoped: UK says
