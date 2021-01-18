COVID-19: California calls for pause on large batch of Moderna vaccine over allergic reactions
The pause applies only to one lot that came from Moderna, and not all the vaccine doses from the company.Full Article
A batch of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine that caused possible allergic reactions can now continue to be distributed, officials..
California has pulled more than 330,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine because of a possible severe allergic reaction.