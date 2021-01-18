Joe Biden inauguration: FBI vetting 25,000 National Guard troops over insider attack fears
The FBI are vetting all 25,000 troops from the National Guard over fears of an insider attack at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Parts Washington DC have been turned into a fortress ahead of the inauguration on Wednesday to prevent scenes from the Capitol on January 6. Such is the sense of threat in the US capital that authorities are even wary of the very people assigned to protect...Full Article